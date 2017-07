Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major education campaign aimed at reducing chewing gum litter across Galway has been launched in Salthill.

The initiative has been launched by Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery, together with the Gum Litter Taskforce.

The tasforce is an industry funded initiative which promotes awareness of proper gum disposal.

Research done by Millward Brown shows that 93% agree that dropping gum is littering, and 84% say they always dispose of gum properly.