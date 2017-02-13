15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Mayor of Galway heckled at City Hall as he accepts petition to end the housing crisis

By GBFM News
February 13, 2017

Time posted: 6:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of 40 demonstrators gathered outside City Hall today urging councillors to declare the housing crisis a national emergency.

Galway Housing Action Group led the rally with the members handing in a letter of petition, which was received by Mayor of Galway Noel Larkin on his way in to the monthly meeting.

The group argues there has been a huge rise in the number of people sleeping rough over the past year and that families are moving to emergency accommodation.

The petition calling for action to end Galway’s housing crisis was handed to Mayor Larkin who was heckled by some protestors as he received it, and he was asked what is the council doing about the crisis.

