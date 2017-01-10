Mayor of Galway discourages direct cash donations to homeless people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway is urging people not to give money directly to homeless people.

Mayor Noel Larkin says that giving money to local homeless charities is a better way to help people get off the streets.

The city council and Cope Galway say they have enough beds available to accommodate all homeless people in the city at the moment.

However, some people sleeping on the streets reportedly don’t want to avail of the beds.

Mayor Noel Larkin told Keith Finnegan that giving money directly to homeless people will only compound the problem.

Assistant CEO of Cope Galway, Martin O’ Connor says a better way to help homeless people is to direct them to services.