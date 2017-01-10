15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

homeless2-news

Mayor of Galway discourages direct cash donations to homeless people

By GBFM News
January 10, 2017

Time posted: 1:38 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom  – The Mayor of Galway is urging people not to give money directly to homeless people.

Mayor Noel Larkin says that giving money to local homeless charities is a better way to help people get off the streets.

The city council and Cope Galway say they have enough beds available to accommodate all homeless people in the city at the moment.

However, some people sleeping on the streets reportedly don’t want to avail of the beds.

Mayor Noel Larkin told Keith Finnegan that giving money directly to homeless people will only compound the problem.

Assistant CEO of Cope Galway, Martin O’ Connor says a better way to help homeless people is to direct them to services.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday January 10th 2017
gbfm-news-dr-jim-browne
January 10, 2017
NUIG President pays tribute to the late TK Whitaker
picture-palace-news
January 10, 2017
Work to restart on ill fated Arthouse Cinema in the city
news-michael-fitzmaurice
January 10, 2017
Galway TD calls for Dail to be recalled early amid hospital crisis

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-rugby-media-release
January 10, 2017
Connacht Rugby add three players to senior squad
NUI_Galway_BrandMark_B
January 10, 2017
NUI Galway Name Team for Walsh Cup Clash With Galway Hurlers
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK