Mayor Flannery says council merger would dilute value of Capital of Culture designation

July 28, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway says if the city and county councils were merged, it could potentially dilute the value of Galway’s 2020 Capital of Culture designation.

It follows the publication of the interim report of the Expert Advisory group on Local Government arrangements in Galway.

Experts undertook detailed analysis of each local authority function and any potential impediment to the creation of a Greater Galway Authority as part of a review process.

The group says a fully resourced merged authority offers the potential for significant opportunities in terms of economic and social development for the region.

Fine Gael Councillor and city mayor Pearce Flannery says although there would be some benefits in terms of shared services, the merger could dilute the city’s potential in terms of tourism and industry.

He claims problems have emerged with similar mergers in other parts of the country.

