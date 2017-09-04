Mayor and County Cathaoirleach congratulate Senior and Minor hurling teams

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery and the County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion have formally congratulated Galway’s All-Ireland winning senior and minor hurling teams.

The Minors beat off competition from Cork yesterday at Croke Park to secure the Irish Press Cup while the senior team overcame Waterford in a tight scoring match to bring the Liam McCarthy back to Galway after a 29 year gap.

Mayor Flannery says yesterday typified all that is good about sport while Cathaoirleach Mannion says it’s been an overwhelming victory.

The first stop of today’s heroic homecoming will be at the Fairgreen in Ballinasloe from 3 o’ clock this afternoon.

Supporters will be able to access the Fairgreen on foot via Society Street and Harris Road.

The team convoy will continue their journey to Pearse Stadium in Salthill where they’re due to arrive around 6.30p.m.

Stay tuned to Galway Bay fm for updates on the arrivals.