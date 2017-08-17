15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Mayor of Chicago to lead major trade delegation to Galway

By GBFM News
August 17, 2017

Time posted: 5:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Chicago is to lead a major trade delegation to Galway.

It’s expected Rahm Emanuel will visit the city in the Spring to forge closer bonds with Galway – with a strong emphasis on the culinary and artistic sectors.

The announcement follows a high-level meeting between Mayor Emanuel and Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery at Chicago City Hall to renew the 20 year sister-cities arrangement

It’s hoped the trade mission could lead to increased exports between Galway and Chicago as well as the wider mid-western United States.

An exact date has not yet been set for the delegation, but it’s understood Mayor Emanuel has committed to the month of April.

Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery has been attending functions across Chicago ahead of the annual Milwaukee Irish Festival which gets underway today.

Speaking to FYI Galway from Chicago, Mayor Flannery says the visit to Galway by the Mayor of Chicago is an enormous opportunity for Galway.

