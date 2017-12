Galway Bay fm newsroom – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is to become the first Freeman of County Galway.

He was originally proposed for the title by Connemara area councillor Sean O Tuairisg.

At county hall this week, Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion explained that council rules require the chair to propose such a motion, and said she was happy to do so.

Marty Walsh, the son of Connemara emigrants, will now be the first person to be named a Freeman of County Galway.