Mayo Name Team To Face Galway

The Mayo Team to face Galway in the Connacht Semi-Final on Sunday has been named with one change from the side that beat Sligo in the Quarter Final. Jason Doherty replaces Conor O’Shea who is injured.

This Sunday will be Andy Moran’s 150th appearance in a Mayo jersey. He made his championship debut in New York in 2004.

The Mayo Team Is…

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmulet)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

6. Lee Keegan (Westport)

7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)

9. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

12. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber, captain)

15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen).