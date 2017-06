Mayo football manager Stephen Rochford says he expects an ‘enormous test’ from reigning Connacht champions Galway when the sides meet in Pearse Stadium on Sunday (4pm). Mayo will be looking for their 4th successive win at Pearse Stadium over Galway, but in his first year in charge last year Rochford saw his side lose out to Galway in the Connacht semi final in Castlebar. The Crossmolina man, who led Corofin to All Ireland Club Championship success in 2015, knows what to expect this Sunday…

