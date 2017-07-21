Mayo man given prison sentenced for city sexual assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Mayo man has been handed down a 4-year prison sentence, with the final 18 months suspended, for the sexual assault of a woman in Galway city in 2001.

The 36-year old was originally arrested in 2002 and admitted to the assault, but failed to appear at a court sitting in 2003 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

He finally presented himself to gardaí in June last year and has been in custody since.

Judge Rory McCabe imposed a 4 year prison sentence, backdated to his arrest last year and directed that the man be placed on the sex offenders register.