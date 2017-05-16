Mayo Golf County Cup Winners

Claremorris Golf Club, winners of the 2017 Mayo County Cup.

Left to Right Pat McGuinness, Enda Gurren, Paul McDonagh(captain Ballaghadereen presenting Cup) Ray Woolley Captain Claremorris Team, Alan Gurren, John O’Gibbons, Larry Brannick, Conor McGuinness.

The Scratch Cup went to Conor McGuinness of Claremorris who finished with a spectacular birdie to sign for a gross score of 73 which was enough for him to win by 1 shot.

Claremorris completed the clean sweep by taking home the overall Stableford prize. John Gibbons scored a superb 45points in very testing weather conditions,

John O’Gibbons receiving his prize from Paul McDonagh captain of Ballaghaderreen