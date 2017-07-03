Mayo drawn away to Clare in football qualifiers

The draws took place this morning for the next round of qualifiers in the football and hurling championships, with All Ireland hurling champions Tipperary facing Dublin and Kilkenny travel to Waterford in a repeat of last year’s epic All Ireland semi final pairing.

In the football qualifiers, Mayo have been drawn away to Clare and Meath will have home advantage against Donegal. All four games will be played next weekend and confirmation of home venues, times and all dates for the fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of the C.C.C.C this afternoon.

All-Ireland Hurling Round 2 Qualifier

Dublin v Tipperary

Waterford v Kilkenny

All-Ireland Football Round 3A Qualifier

Clare v Mayo

Meath v Donegal