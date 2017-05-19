May Racing Festival at Ballinrobe – Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th May

Two exciting National Hunt evening meetings take place at Ballinrobe racecourse next Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th May. Monday features the Monroes Live Mares Handicap Hurdle, with the first race off at 6pm, while Tuesday is the McHale raceday, one of the highlights of the 2017 Ballinrobe fixtures list, sponsored by local specialist farm machinery company, McHale.

The feature race on Tuesday evening, the McHale Mayo National, won last year by the Aidan O’Brien-trained King Leon, has increased in value from €30,000 to €40,000, making it the most valuable race at Ballinrobe this year. Another highlight of the evening is the McHale Coranna Handicap, worth €30,000.

Racegoers can also enjoy live music by ‘Streetwise’ in the Mask Pavilion on both evenings.

John Flannelly, Manager of Ballinrobe Racecourse, commented: “Local sponsorship is key to our success here at Ballinrobe, we are delighted to welcome McHale back for their fourth year and very much appreciate their continued support. We got off to a great start this season with the Breaffy House Resort raceday on May 2nd, and we are looking forward to the summer meetings ahead, with great racing and total prize-money of €920,000.”

The ever-popular Vaughan Shoes ladies day takes place on June 27th, which will be judged by TV fashion stylist, broadcaster and personal shopper, Marietta Doran, and Ballinrobe’s family raceday is Monday July 24th with a whole host of free activities for children.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ballinroberacecourse.ie, or contact the office on 094-9541811, email: [email protected]

Ballinrobe Fixtures 2017

Monday 29th May (e)

Tuesday 30th May (e) McHale Raceday

Tuesday 27th June (e) Vaughan Shoes Ladies Day

Monday 24th July (e) Family Day

Tuesday 25th July (e)

Monday 14th August (e)

Tuesday 29th August (e)

Thursday 21st September

‘e’ evening meeting