MATCH TRACKER – Walsh Cup Galway V Laois

Welcome to our Sunday Match Tracker of Walsh Cup game between Galway & Laois in Rathdowney, Throw-in 2pm.

Galway have taken the lead. Galway 0-1 (Jason Flynn) Laois 0-0

Laois have equalised. Galway 0-1 Laois 0-1

Galway 0-2 (Dan Nevin) Laois 0-1

Galway 0-3 Laois 0-1

Galway 0-4 Laois 0-1

Latest score after 13 mins: Galway 0-5 Laois 0-2

Galway 0-5 Laois 0-3

23 Mins: Galway 0-7 Laois 0-4

Dan Nevin has scored five points

Jason Flynn has two

28 Mins: Galway 0-7 Laois 0-5

GOAL!!! Joseph Cooney Galway 1-7 Laois 0-6

Free from Dan Nevin Galway 1-8 Laois 0-6

Joseph Cooney adds another point. Galway 1-9 Laois 0-7

Galway 1-9 Laois 0-8

HALF TIME: Galway 1-9 Laois 0-8

Second half under way

Laois get the first point of part 2: Galway 1-9 Laois 0-9

Galway 1-9 Laois 0-10

Galway 1-10 Laois 0-10

Penalty for Galway, taken by Jason Flynn….saved!

Dan Nevin points a free….Galway 1-11 Laois 0-11

Laois hit the Galway crossbar…free out for Galway…Let off!!!

Latest Galway 1-11 Laois 0-12