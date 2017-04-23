MATCH TRACKER – National League Final, Galway V Tipperary

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the National Hurling League Final between Galway & Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 3.30pm

Conor Cooney is out of the Galway team for today’s game due to injury. He is replaced by Niall Burke. Cyril Donnellan has been added to the subs bench.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

But, for now, this has been a great day for Galway hurling – well done to everyone involved.

Next up for Galway is the 1st round of the Leinster Championship on May 28th against Dublin

Jason Flynn is the Galway Bay FM & Allianz Man of the Match

FULL TIME: GALWAY 3-21 TIPPERARY 0-14

Game over! Galway win their 10th league title

70+2 Tom Monaghan gets his name on the scoresheet. Galway 3-21 Tipperary 0-14

70+1 John McGrath hits the crossbar and with a deflection get a point. Galway 2-20 Tipperary 0-14

There will be 2 minutes of added time

69′ Sean Loftus comes in for Paul Killeen

68′ Thomas Monaghan comes on for Jason Flynn

Cyril Donnellan comes on for Niall Burke

66′ GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL…..Cathal Mannion. This is now a riot! Galway 3-20 Tipperary 0-13

John Hanbury comes in for Daithi Burke

65′ John McGrath points from a free. Galway 2-20 Tipperary 0-13

64′ Conor Whelan adds another point. Galway 2-20 Tipperary 0-12

Galway have created 41 scoring chances!

62′ Meanwhile Cathal Mannion fires it over the bar. Galway 2-19 Tipperary 0-12

62′ Jonathon Glynn replaces Joe Canning, who gets a standing ovation

61′ Free in for Tipperary…..John McGrath is happy with a point! Galway 2-18 Tipperary 0-12

59′ Jonathon Glynn is coming on!

57′ David Burke adds a point. Galway 2-18 Tipperary 0-11

56′ GOALLLLLLL….Jason Flynn with a super finish gets his second goal. Galway 2-17 Tipperary 0-11

55′ Michael Breen tags on another point. Galway 1-17 Tipperary 0-11

54′ Aidan Harte gets a yellow card…….John McGrath points the free, Galway 1-17 Tipperary 0-10

53′ Joe Canning points a huge free from inside hie own 65. Galway 1-17 Tipperary 0-9

49′ Joe Canning adds another. Galway 1-16 Tipperary 0-9

48′ Brilliant point from Conor Whelan from out near the sideline. Galway 1-15 Tipperary 0-9

47′ Ronan Maher cuts it further from a free. Galway 1-14 Tipperary 0-9

46′ Michael Breen closes the gap. Galway 1-14 Tipperary 0-8

45′ ‘Bonner’ Maher comes on for ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer

44′ Joe Canning stretches the lead to 10 points from a free. Galway 1-14 Tipperary 0-7

43′ Aidan Harte gets his 2ndpoint of the game. Galway 1-13 Tipperary 0-7

42′ Free in for Tipperary. John O’Dwyer points. Galway 1-12 Tipperary 0-7

40′ Joe Canning hits the upright with a huge free

39′ Great play from Galway ends with a point for Joseph Cooney. Galway 1-12 Tipperary 0-6

16,089 people in the Gaelic Grounds for the match

36′ Noel McGrath gets a point. Galway 1-11 Tipperary 0-6

36′ GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!…Jason Flynn with a super finish. Galway 1-11 Tipperary 0-5

No further changes on either team for the start of the second half

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

HALF TIME: Galway 0-11 Tipperary 0-5

There will be 1 minute of added time at the end of the 1st half

Galway have had 25 scoring chances with 11 wides!

33′ Joe Canning points after great work from Galway forwards. Galway 0-11 Tipperary 0-5

32′ Ronan Maher points a long-range free. Galway 0-10 Tipperary 0-5

32′ Niall O’Meara replaces Stephen O’Brien on the Tipperary team.

30′ Conor Whelan finishes a good move. Galway 0-10 Tipperary 0-4

29′ Joe Canning points from a 65. Galway 0-9 Tipperary 0-4

27′ Joe Canning taps a free over for Galway. Galway 0-8 Tipperary 0-4

23′ Brendan Maher point for Tipperary. Galway 0-7 Tipperary 0-4

22′ Joe Canning points the resultant 65. Galway 0-6 Tipperary 0-3

21′ Great save by Gleeson in the Tipperary goal from Jason Flynn

21′ Conor Whelan pops over another point. Half a goal chance! Galway 0-5 Tipperary 0-3

It’s now 7 wides for Galway.

16′ Joe Canning gets his first score – again from play!”. Galway 0-4 Tipperary 0-3

Galway have struck 5 wides so far!

15′ Noel McGrath gets Tipperary’s first point from play. Galway 0-3 Tipperary 0-3

8′ Jason Flynn with another Galway point from play. Galway 0-3 Tipperary 0-2

5′ Free in for Tipperary. Pointed by John McGrath. Galway 0-2 Tipperary 0-2

3′ Conor Whelan adds another. Galway 0-2 Tipperary 0-1

3′ Aidan Harte levels it from play. Galway 0-1 Tipperary 0-1

2 Mins: Tipperary off the mark. Free from John McGrath. Tipperary 0-1 Galway 0-0

GAME ON!