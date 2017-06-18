MATCH TRACKER – Leinster Hurling Semi-Final, Galway V Offaly

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER: Leinster Senior Hurling semi-final Galway V Offaly, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. 2pm

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

Galway will play Wexford in the Leinster Final

FULL TIME GALWAY 0-33 OFFALY 1-11

There goes the final whistle.

70’+4 Liam Langton get a point for Offaly. Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11

Galway have created 52 scoring chances

70’+2 Niall Burke with another point. Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-10

70′ +1 Conor Whelan points. Galway 0-32 Offaly 1-10

There will be 5 minutes of added time!

67′ Niall Burke adds another. Galway 0-31 Offaly 1-10

65′ Aidan Harte gets his third. Galway 0-30 Offaly 1-10

64′ Shane Dooley points a 65. Galway 0-29 Offaly 1-10

61′ Conor Whelan gets his 6th point. Galway 0-29 Offaly 1-9

Joe Canning is being replaced by Eanna Burke

59′ Shane Maloney making a case for inclusion with his 4th point. Galway 0-28 Offaly 1-9

59′ Johnny Coen adds another. Galway 0-27 Offaly 1-9

68′ Shane Dooley points a free. Galway 0-26 Offaly 1-9

Sean Loftus comes on for Adrian Touhy

56′ Emmett Nolan points for Offaly. Galway 0-26 Offaly 1-8

Matt Donoghue comes on for Galway in place of Padraic Mannion

53′ Niall Burke had a goal chance but put it over the bar. That’s a third point for Niall. Galway 0-26 Offaly 1-7

6,292 people in O’Moore Park

51′ Conor Whelan creates and takes another point. Galway 0-25 Offaly 1-7

49′ Shane Maloney hits his third point. Galway 0-24 Offaly 1-7

44′ Joe Canning adds another free. Galway 0-23 Offaly 1-7

43′ Niall Burke adds another. Galway 0-22 Offaly 1-7

42′ Joe Canning with a free stretches the lead. Galway 0-21 Offaly 1-7

42 Shane Maloney gets another. Galway are motoring. Galway 0-20 Offaly 1-7

41′ Shane Dooley gets Offaly’s 1st of the second half, Galway 0-19 Offaly 1-7

40′ Niall Burke gets himself on the scoreboard. Galway 0-19 Offaly 1-6

38′ Conor Whelan again. Galway 0-18 Offaly 1-6

36′ Conor Whelan points. Galway 0-17 Offaly 1-6

Second half on

HALF TIME Galway 0-16 Offaly 1-6

35’+3 Joe Canning points another free. Galway 0-16 Offaly 1-6

There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the first half

34′ Shane Dooley gets Offaly’s first point from play. Galway 0-15 Offaly 1-6

“Galway starting to hurl a bit now” – Conor Hayes

33′ Joe Canning taps over a close-in free. Galway 0-15 Offaly 1-5

31′ Shane Maloney adds another. Galway 0-14 Offaly 1-5

30′ First point from play for Joe Canning. Galway 0-13 Offaly 1-5

29′ Aidan Harte points from play. Galway 0-12 Offaly 1-5

27′ Shane Dooley points from a free. Galway 0-11 Offaly 1-5

25′ Joe Canning restores the 4 point lead from a free. Galway 0-11 Offaly 1-4

24′ Shane Dolley scores another point from a free. Galway 0-10 Offaly 1-4

24′ Shane Maloney replaces Cathal Mannion

23′ Joe Canning converts the resultant free. Galway 0-10 Offaly 1-3

20′ Yellow card for Sean Ryan(Offaly) – Cathal Mannion receiving attention

19′ Aidan Harte stretches the lead. Galway 0-9 Offaly 1-3

19′ Conor Whelan adds another. Galway 0-8 Offaly 1-3

17′ Johnny Coen replies for Galway. Galway 0-7 Offaly 1-3

17′ Shane Dooley taps over another free. Galway 0-6 Offaly 1-3

15′ Cathal Mannion answers straight away. Galway 0-6 Offaly 1-2

14′ Shane Dolley points a free. Galway 0-5 Offaly 1-2

12′ Yellow card for David Burke

10′ Padraic Mannion responds. Galway 0-5 Offaly 1-1

9′ Free in for Offaly. Shane Dooley points. Galway 0-4 Offaly 1-1

7′ Conor Cooney edges Galway in front. Galway 0-4 Offaly 1-0

6′ Conor Whelan levels it. Galway 0-3 Offaly 1-0

5′ Cathal Mannion points from way out. Offaly 1-0 Galway 0-2

4′ Padraic Mannion points from play. Offaly 1-0 Galway 0-1

3′ Goal for Offaly. Emmett Nolan draws first blood for Offaly. Offaly 1-0 Galway 0-0

GAME ON