MATCH TRACKER – Leinster Hurling Semi-Final, Galway V Offaly

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER: Leinster Senior Hurling semi-final Galway V Offaly, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. 2pm
Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy
Galway will play Wexford in the Leinster Final
FULL TIME GALWAY 0-33 OFFALY 1-11
There goes the final whistle.
70’+4 Liam Langton get a point for Offaly. Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11
Galway have created 52 scoring chances
70’+2 Niall Burke with another point. Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-10
70′ +1 Conor Whelan points. Galway 0-32 Offaly 1-10
There will be 5 minutes of added time!
67′ Niall Burke adds another. Galway 0-31 Offaly 1-10
65′ Aidan Harte gets his third. Galway 0-30 Offaly 1-10
64′ Shane Dooley points a 65. Galway 0-29 Offaly 1-10
61′ Conor Whelan gets his 6th point. Galway 0-29 Offaly 1-9
Joe Canning is being replaced by Eanna Burke
59′ Shane Maloney making a case for inclusion with his 4th point. Galway 0-28 Offaly 1-9
59′ Johnny Coen adds another. Galway 0-27 Offaly 1-9
68′ Shane Dooley points a free. Galway 0-26 Offaly 1-9
Sean Loftus comes on for Adrian Touhy
56′ Emmett Nolan points for Offaly. Galway 0-26 Offaly 1-8
Matt Donoghue comes on for Galway in place of Padraic Mannion
53′ Niall Burke had a goal chance but put it over the bar. That’s a third point for Niall. Galway 0-26 Offaly 1-7
6,292 people in O’Moore Park
51′ Conor Whelan creates and takes another point. Galway 0-25 Offaly 1-7
49′ Shane Maloney hits his third point. Galway 0-24 Offaly 1-7
44′ Joe Canning adds another free. Galway 0-23 Offaly 1-7
43′ Niall Burke adds another. Galway 0-22 Offaly 1-7
42′ Joe Canning with a free stretches the lead. Galway 0-21 Offaly 1-7
42 Shane Maloney gets another. Galway are motoring. Galway 0-20 Offaly 1-7
41′ Shane Dooley gets Offaly’s 1st of the second half, Galway 0-19 Offaly 1-7
40′ Niall Burke gets himself on the scoreboard. Galway 0-19 Offaly 1-6
38′ Conor Whelan again. Galway 0-18 Offaly 1-6
36′ Conor Whelan points. Galway 0-17 Offaly 1-6
Second half on
HALF TIME Galway 0-16 Offaly 1-6
35’+3 Joe Canning points another free. Galway 0-16 Offaly 1-6
There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the first half
34′ Shane Dooley gets Offaly’s first point from play. Galway 0-15 Offaly 1-6
“Galway starting to hurl a bit now” – Conor Hayes
33′ Joe Canning taps over a close-in free. Galway 0-15 Offaly 1-5
31′ Shane Maloney adds another. Galway 0-14 Offaly 1-5
30′ First point from play for Joe Canning. Galway 0-13 Offaly 1-5
29′ Aidan Harte points from play. Galway 0-12 Offaly 1-5
27′ Shane Dooley points from a free. Galway 0-11 Offaly 1-5
25′ Joe Canning restores the 4 point lead from a free. Galway 0-11 Offaly 1-4
24′ Shane Dolley scores another point from a free. Galway 0-10 Offaly 1-4
24′ Shane Maloney replaces Cathal Mannion
23′ Joe Canning converts the resultant free. Galway 0-10 Offaly 1-3
20′ Yellow card for Sean Ryan(Offaly) – Cathal Mannion receiving attention
19′ Aidan Harte stretches the lead. Galway 0-9 Offaly 1-3
19′ Conor Whelan adds another. Galway 0-8 Offaly 1-3
17′ Johnny Coen replies for Galway. Galway 0-7 Offaly 1-3
17′ Shane Dooley taps over another free. Galway 0-6 Offaly 1-3
15′ Cathal Mannion answers straight away. Galway 0-6 Offaly 1-2
14′ Shane Dolley points a free. Galway 0-5 Offaly 1-2
12′ Yellow card for David Burke
10′ Padraic Mannion responds. Galway 0-5 Offaly 1-1
9′ Free in for Offaly. Shane Dooley points. Galway 0-4 Offaly 1-1
7′ Conor Cooney edges Galway in front. Galway 0-4 Offaly 1-0
6′ Conor Whelan levels it. Galway 0-3 Offaly 1-0
5′ Cathal Mannion points from way out. Offaly 1-0 Galway 0-2
4′ Padraic Mannion points from play. Offaly 1-0 Galway 0-1
3′ Goal for Offaly. Emmett Nolan draws first blood for Offaly. Offaly 1-0 Galway 0-0
GAME ON