MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final. Galway V Kerry

Galway not at the races today…Kerry superior and deserving winners. Thank to Kevin Walsh the Galway lads for all their efforts over the year.

Ian Burke is the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match.

ALL OVER….Full time score: KERRY 1-18 GALWAY 0-13

70+3 Johnny Heaney swings the boot and scores a point. Kerry 1-18 Galway 0-13

70+2 Barry John Keane adds another. Kerry 1-18 Galway 0-12

There will be 6 minutes of added time!

69′ Barry John Keane punches another point for Kerry. Kerry 1-17 Galway 0-12

67′ Stephen O’Brien restores the 7-point lead. Kerry 1-16 Galway 0-12

66′ Sean Armstrong is replaced after a clash of heads – looks to a precaution as Ian Burke points a free. Kerry 1-15 Galway 0-12

62′ Killian McDaid is on for Galway as Paul Geaney taps a close-in free for the Kingdom. Kerry 1-15 Galway 0-11

“Kerry are squeezing the life out of Galway” – Barry Cullinane

Kerry looking very comfortable with just 9 minutes to go!

Barry John Keane is on for Kerry…Kieran Donaghy off

56′ Fiontain O’Curraoin comes on for Michael Daly

54′ Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien punches another. Galway need a goal! Kerry 1-14 Galway 0-11

53′ …….followed by a Kerry point – Jack Savage. Kerry 1-13 Galway 0-11

52′ Yet another goal chance for Galway. Michael Farragher wide

51′ Michael Farragher is on for Eamonn Bradshaw.

51′ Sean Armstrong with a beauty. Kerry 1-12 Galway 0-11

49′ Bernard Power from a 45 send it wide

48′ Donnchadh Walsh punches towards the Galway – Eoin Kerrin save it and the point is scored. Kerry 1-12 Galway 0-10

47′ Eamonn Brannigan makes his impact with a fine point. Kerry 1-11 Galway 0-10

46′ Paul Murphy punishes loose play from Galway. Kerry 1-11 Galway 0-9

Galway attacking Kerry at every opportunity but this time the chance is missed

43′ Eamonn Brannigan replaces Shane Walsh

42′ Another Goal chance for Galway…Sean Armstrong bring a fine save from the Kerry goalkeeper, Brian Kelly. Army misses the 45!

40′ Michael Daly is fouled as he tears through the Kerry defence. Sean Armstrong point the free. Back to 4! Kerry 1-10 Galway 0-9

39′ Stephen O’Brien replaces Michael Geaney on the Kerry side.

38′ Cathal Sweeney comes in for Galway, replaces the man that replaced him at the start; David Walsh

36′ Damien Comer creates another possible goal chance for Galway but it’s blocked down

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY!

HALF TIME: KERRY 1-10 GALWAY 0-8

Galway look a little star-struck but, Kerry are no great shakes here either. Is 5 points too much for Galway to retrieve?

35 +4??????? Donnchadh Walsh is given the time to get another point. Controversial? Kerry 1-10 Galway 0-8

35 +2 Ian Burke gets another. Galway finishing the first half with spirit. Kerry 1-9 Galway 0-8

35 +1 Great run from Damien Comer…shot saved on the goal line..Ian Burke follows up – point. Kerry 1-9 Galway 0-7

There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the first half

33′ Sean Armstrong points….off the ball tackle could result in a problem for Shane Enright – Yellow! Kerry 1-9 Galway 0-6

32′ Johnny Buckley adds another – looking ominous for Galway! Kerry 1-9 Galway 0-5

30′ Kerry adds another from David Moran. Kerry stretching ahead. Kerry 1-8 Galway 0-5

29′ Another point from Paul Geaney…Kerry 1-7 Galway 0-5

Looks like Shane Walsh’s point a couple of minutes ago has been marked as wide. …so it’s Kerry 106 Galway 0-5

26′ Kieran Donaghy wins a free for Kerry – James Donoghue taps it over. Kerry 1-6 Galway 0-6

25′ Shane Walsh on the rebound gets another point for Galway. Kerry 1-5 Galway 0-6

18′ HAWKEYE – Michael Daly effort is ‘YES’ Kerry 1-5 Galway 0-5

“Galway are hanging on at the moment” – Diarmuid Blake

16′ Long-range free from Shane Walsh goes over the bar. Kerry 1-5 Galway 0-4

14′ Donaghy fists a point. Kerry 1-5 Galway 0-3

14′ Ian Burke answers for Galway. – Important score! Kerry 1-4 Galway 0-3

13′ Kieran Donaghy strikes – Goal for Kerry. Kerry 1-4 Galway 0-2

11′ Paul Geaney stretches the lead to two again. Kerry 0-4 Galway 0-2

10′ Sean Armstrong kicks a lovely point for Galway. Kerry 0-3 Galway 0-2

9′ Paul Geaney gets another. Kerry 0-3 Galway 0-1

8′ Johnny Buckley get his and Kerry’s second point. Kerry 0-2 Galway 0-1

3′ Great save by the Kerry ‘keeper…Ian Burke’s shot is pushed over the bar. Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-1

1’ First point of the game from Johnny Buckley. Kerry 0-1 Galway 0-0

GAME ON!

Galway Team

Bernard Power

Eoin Kerrin David Walsh Declan Kyne

Gary O’Donnell Gareth Bradshaw Liam Silke

Paul Conroy Johnny Heaney

Tom Flynn Michael Daly Ian Burke

Shane Walsh Damien Comer Sean Armstrong