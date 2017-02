MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Wexford

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the National Hurling League, Galway V Wexford, Pearse Stadium. Throw-in 2pm.

Game On – Conor Cooney points for Galway after 15 seconds. Galway 0-1 Wexford 0-0

Daithi Burke & Brian Molloy are on the Galway team…..Joe Canning is named on the subs bench!

3 Mins: Conor Whelan gets a second point for Galway. Galway 0-2 Wexford 0-0

Galway are playing against the wind in the first half

4 Mins: Point for Wexford – Barry Carton. Galway 0-2 Wexford 0-1

Davy Glennon YELLOW CARD!

Brian Molloy YELLOW CARD

9 Mins: Matthew Hanlon levels it for Wexford followed by another by Lee Chin….Wexford 0-3 Galway 0-2

Diarmuid O’Keefe (W) YELLOW CARD!

12 Mins: Jason Flynn points a free. Galway 0-3 Wexford 0-3

13 Mins: Conor McDonald points for Wexford. Wexford 0-4 Galway 0-3

Another point for Wexford (Barry Redmond) leaves Wexford 0-5 Galway 0-3

16 Mind: Jason Flynn scores a point for Galway (HAWK EYE MOMENT)

17 Mins: GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL Joseph Cooney. Galway 1-4 Wexford 0-5

Lee Chin YELLOW CARD!

20 Mins: David Burke extends Galway’s lead. Galway 1-5 Wexford 0-5

21 Mins: Paul Morris replies with a point for Wexford. Galway 1-5 Wexford 0-6

Conor McDonald (w) YELLOW CARD!