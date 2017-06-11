MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Mayo

It’s the BIG ONE! Welcome to our Sunday Sports Match Tracker of the Connacht Senior Football semi-final, Galway V Mayo, Pearse Stadium 4pm.

4′ Kevin McLaughlin points for Mayo’s 1st score. Galway 0-3 Mayo 0-1

2 Mins: Sean Armstrong with a free …over the bar. Galway 0-3 Mayo 0-0

30 seconds! Gareth Bradshaw adds another Galway 0-2 Mayo 0-0

6 seconds….Point from Damien Comer

Paul Conroy moves to midfield

It’s GAME ON

Donie Vaughan & Stephen Coen will start for Mayo

Mayo win the toss and have decided to play against the gale force wind in the first half

Who will win the toss?