MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Mayo

It’s the BIG ONE! Welcome to our Sunday Sports Match Tracker of the Connacht Senior Football semi-final, Galway V Mayo, Pearse Stadium 4pm.
4′ Kevin McLaughlin points for Mayo’s 1st score. Galway 0-3 Mayo 0-1
2 Mins: Sean Armstrong with a free …over the bar. Galway 0-3 Mayo 0-0
30 seconds! Gareth Bradshaw adds another Galway 0-2 Mayo 0-0
6 seconds….Point from Damien Comer
Paul Conroy moves to midfield
It’s GAME ON
Donie Vaughan & Stephen Coen will start for Mayo
Mayo win the toss and have decided to play against the gale force wind in the first half
Who will win the toss?