MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Dublin, Leinster Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Welcome to our Sunday Sports Match Tracker of the Leinster Hurling Championship quarter final between Galway & Dublin. O’Connor Park Tullamore. 4pm.

One change on the Galway Team. Conor Cooney, who missed the NHL Final through injury, returns to the starting 15 with Niall Burke named on the bench.

FULL TIME Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17

70 + 3 Eanna Burke finishes the scoring. Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17

70 +3 Mins: Chris Crummey points. Galway 2-27 Dublin 1-17

70 +2 Mins: Joe Canning adds another. Galway 2-27 Dublin 1-16

70 +1 Mins: Conor Whelan adds a point Galway 2-26 Dublin 1-16

There will be 3 added minutes at the end of the game

69 Mins: Thomas Monaghan answers. Galway 2-25 Dublin 1-16

69 Mins: John Hertherington with a point. Galway 2-24 Dublin 1-16

68 Mins: Niall Burke adds a point. Galway 2-24 Dublin 1-15

Eanna Burke comes in for his brother David on the Galway team

66 Mins: John Hertherington point a free. Galway 2-23 Dublin 1-15

64 Mins: Niall Burke points. Galway 2-23 Dublin 1-14

63 Mins: Sean Loftus & Thomas Monaghan come into the Galway team for their Championship debuts

61 Mins: Dublin with a point (Fergal Whitely )is followed by Conor Whelan. Galway 2-22 Dublin 1-14

60 Mins: Cathal Mannion with a goal chance….saved by goalkeeper Conor Dooley

59 Mins: Free in for Galway. Joe Canning obliges. Galway 2-21 Dublin 1-13

58 Mins: Donal Burke taps over a free. Galway 2-20 Dublin 1-13

Niall Burke comes on to replace Conor Cooney

56 Mins: Free for Dublin. Donal Burke points. Galway 2-20 Dublin 1-12

55 Mins: Joe Canning adds another. Galway 2-20 Dublin 1-11

53 Mins: Conor Cooney adds a point. Galway 2-19 Dublin 1-11

52 Mins: Down to the other end….Conor Cooney GOALLLLLL. Galway 2-18 Dublin 1-11

52 Mins: Eamonn Dillon gets inside the Galway defence….takes a DIVE. Free out!

51 Mins: Conor Cooney fouled. Joe Canning points the free. Galway 1-18 Dublin 1-11

50 Mins: Free in for Dublin. David Tracey points and is then taken off the Dublin team replaced by Fergal Whitely. Galway 1-17 Dublin 1-11

Galway have 11 wides, Dublin have 10

48 Mins: Conor Whelan has the answer. Galway 1-17 Dublin 1-10

48 Mins: Substitue Rian McBride points. Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-10

47 Mins: Joe Canning adds to Galway’s tally from a free. Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-9

“Galway need to push on” – Conor Hayes

45 Mins: David Tracey points a free. Galway 1-15 Dublin 1-9

14,316 supporters in O’Connor Park

42 Mins: Eamonn Dillon gets Dublin’s first point of the 2nd half. Galway 1-15 Dublin 1-8

41 Mins: David Burke puts further daylight between the sides. Galway 1-15 Dublin 1-7

40 Mins: Joe Canning points the resultant free. Galway 1-14 Dublin 1-7

Second yellow card for Cian O’Callaghan….kinda harsh! Dublin down to 14

39 Mins: Conor Cooney with a lovely point. Galway 1-12 Dublin 1-7. Galway have cancelled out the Dublin goal

38 Mins: Joe Canning gets his 300th Championship point for Galway. Galway 1-12 Dublin 1-7

Rian McBride comes on the Dublin team for Eoghan Conroy

36 Mins: Conor Whelan gets the 1st score of part two. Galway 1-11 Dublin 1-7

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

Word on Paul Killeen’s injury. He has a twisted knee

“Dublin are still in the game” – Conor Hayes

HALF TIME: Galway 1-10 Dublin 1-7

35+3 Mins: Goal for Dublin. Ben Quinn with the last puck of the 1st half. Galway 1-10 Dublin 1-7

There will be 3 minutes added at the end of the 1st half

Dublin are still creating chances but not converting them

31 Mins: Another Goal chance…..over the bar by Jason Flynn. Galway 1-10 Dublin 0-7

Two yellow cards…Sean Moran (Dublin) & David Burke

27 Mins: GOALLLLL for Galway, on the rebound…Jason Flynn. Galway 1-9 Dublin 0-7

Niall McMurrow picks up a yellow card for a foul on Aidan Harte

25 Mins: David Tracey points a free. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-7

25 Mins: Paul Killeen is down injured….he will be replaced by John Hanbury

22 Mins: Joseph Cooney has the immediate answer. All Galway forwards have scored! Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-6

22 Mins: Free in for Dublin. David Tracey taps it over. Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-6

20 Mins: Another super point from Conor Cooney. Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-5

19 Mins: Joe Canning with loads of space adds another. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-5

17 Mins: David Burke adds another classic point. Galway 0-6 Dublin 0-5

17 Mins: Level again. Cathal Mannion points. Galway 0-5 Galway 0-5

16 Mins: David Tracey gets another…….Dublin lead. That’s four points in a row! Dublin 0-5 Galway 0-4

15 Mins: Sides are level. Donal Burke. Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-4

14 Mins: Two in a row for Dublin. Shane Barrett with a point from play. Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-3

13 Mins: Eamonn Dillon points for Dublin. Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-2

11 Mins: Ben Quinn puts the ball in the Galway net….but he took too many steps…free out

Dublin have shot 5 wides so far in this game

9 Mins: Conor Whelan has arrived! Lovely point. Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-1

6 Mins: David Burke gets his first from play. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-1

4 Mins: Jason Flynn adds another from play. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-1

4 Mins: Joe Canning points a free Galway 0-1 Dublin 0-1

2 Mins: Dublin get the first score of the game. Chris Crummey. Dublin 0-1 Galway 0-0

GAME ON!