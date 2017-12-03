MATCH TRACKER – County Senior Hurling Final Liam Mellows V Gort

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the Galway Senior Hurling Final as Liam Mellows take on Gort at Pearse Stadium . Throw-in 2pm.

It has been a wonderful County Final. Well done all! Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

FULL TIME SCORE: Liam Mellows 3-12 Gort 1-15

Adria Morrissey has been announced as the Man of the Match

Liam Mellows will take on All-Ireland and Leinster Champions Cuala (Dublin), managed by Galway’s Mattie Kenny in the All-Ireland Semi Final

Referee Christy Brown has blown the final whistle – Liam Mellows have won the title for the first time since 1970

We have now clicked past the additional time

60+1 GOALLLLLL for Gort. Richie Cummins Liam Mellows 3-12 Gort 1-15

There will 3 minutes of added time

55′ Greg Lally points a free for Gort. Liam Mellows 3-12 Gort 0-15

54′ Adrian Morrissey points another free. Liam Mellows 3-12 Gort 0-14

53′ Gort’s Michael Mullins gets a RED CARD for a late challenge on David Collins.

51′ Free in for Mellows. Adrian Morrissey points. Liam Mellows 3-11 Gort 0-14

47′ GOALLLLLLLL for Mellows. Conor Kavanagh outfoxes the defence. Liam Mellows 3-10 Gort 0-14

45′ Adrian Morrissey wins a free….points it himself. Liam Mellows 2-10 Gort 0-14

39′ A tenth for Aidan Helebert from another free. All to play for now! Liam Mellows 2-9 Gort 0-14

38′ Kaelan Higgins is on target from play. Liam Mellows 2-9 Gort 0-13

37′ Adria Morrissey from play. Liam Mellows 2-9 Gort 0-12

37′ Greg Lally narrows the gap again from a long free. Liam Mellows 2-8 Gort 0-12

36′ Aidan Helebert points another free. Liam Mellows 2-8 Gort 0-11

34′ Free in for Mellows. Adrian Morrissey obliges from the placed ball. Liam Mellows 2-8 Gort 0-10

33′ Another free pointed by Aidan Helebert, Gort have started well in the second half . Liam Mellows 2-7 Gort 0-10

31′ Aidan Helebert scores the first point of part 2 with a free. Liam Mellows 2-7 Gort 0-9

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

HALF TIME Liam Mellows 2-7 Gort 0-8

30′ GOALLLLLLL for Mellows. Tadhg Haran runs in and finishes to the net. Liam Mellows 2-7 Gort 0-8

29′ Ronan Elwood stretches it to two again. Liam Mellows 1-7 Gort 0-8

27′ Adrian Morrissey points a free for Mellows to go ahead again. Liam Mellows 1-6 Gort 0-8

26′ Sides are level. Aidan Helebert from a free. Liam Mellows 1-5 Gort 0-8

23′ Aidan Helebert narrows the gap to a point from a free. Liam Mellows 1-5 Gort 0-7

21′ Aonghus Callanan follows up with a point. Liam Mellows 1-5 Gort 0-6

18′ GOALLLLLLLLLL for Mellows. Aonghus Callanan buries it into the top of the net from a very tight angle. Liam Mellows 1-4 Gort 0-6

15′ Aidan Helebert gets his fourth point of the game from a free. Gort 0-6 Liam Mellows 0-4

14′ Was that a point from Kaelan Higgins?….no HAWKEYE in Pearse Stadium. Not allowed! Remains Gort 0-5 Liam Mellows 0-4

13′ Tadhg Haran has pointed another sideline cut from the other side of the field. Gort 0-5 Liam Mellows 0-4

12′ Aidan Helebert adds another to puts two between the sides. Gort 0-5 Liam Mellows 0-3

11′ Albert Mullins answers straight away. Gort 0-4 Liam Mellows 0-3

11′ Adrian Morrissey converts a free. Gort 0-3 Liam Mellows 0-3

10′ Aidan Helebert points from play. Gort 0-3 Liam Mellows 0-2

7′ Tadhg Haran with a super sideline cut levels the game. Gort 0-2 Liam Mellows 0-2

5′ Aidan Helebert adds another from play. Gort 0-2 Liam Mellows 0-1

4′ Jason Grealish points from play. Liam Mellows 0-1 Gort 0-1

3 MINS: Free in for Mellows. Pointed by Adrian Morrissey. Liam Mellows 0-1 Gort 0-0

GAME ON

Gort are 1/2 favourites with Liam Mellows available at 2/1

MATCH DELAYED BY 10 Minutes

The match has been rescheduled for a 2.10 throw-in because of heavy traffic heading towards Pearse Stadium