MATCH TRACKER – County Senior Hurling Final Liam Mellows V Gort

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the Galway Senior Hurling Final as Liam Mellows take on Gort at Pearse Stadium . Throw-in 2pm.
It has been a wonderful County Final. Well done all! Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy
FULL TIME SCORE: Liam Mellows 3-12 Gort 1-15
Adria Morrissey has been announced as the Man of the Match
Liam Mellows will take on All-Ireland and Leinster Champions Cuala (Dublin), managed by Galway’s Mattie Kenny in the All-Ireland Semi Final
Referee Christy Brown has blown the final whistle – Liam Mellows have won the title for the first time since 1970
We have now clicked past the additional time
60+1 GOALLLLLL for Gort. Richie Cummins Liam Mellows 3-12 Gort 1-15
There will 3 minutes of added time
55′ Greg Lally points a free for Gort. Liam Mellows 3-12 Gort 0-15
54′ Adrian Morrissey points another free. Liam Mellows 3-12 Gort 0-14
53′ Gort’s Michael Mullins gets a RED CARD for a late challenge on David Collins.
51′ Free in for Mellows. Adrian Morrissey points. Liam Mellows 3-11 Gort 0-14
47′ GOALLLLLLLL for Mellows. Conor Kavanagh outfoxes the defence. Liam Mellows 3-10 Gort 0-14
45′ Adrian Morrissey wins a free….points it himself. Liam Mellows 2-10 Gort 0-14
39′ A tenth for Aidan Helebert from another free. All to play for now! Liam Mellows 2-9 Gort 0-14
38′ Kaelan Higgins is on target from play. Liam Mellows 2-9 Gort 0-13
37′ Adria Morrissey from play. Liam Mellows 2-9 Gort 0-12
37′ Greg Lally narrows the gap again from a long free. Liam Mellows 2-8 Gort 0-12
36′ Aidan Helebert points another free. Liam Mellows 2-8 Gort 0-11
34′ Free in for Mellows. Adrian Morrissey obliges from the placed ball. Liam Mellows 2-8 Gort 0-10
33′ Another free pointed by Aidan Helebert, Gort have started well in the second half . Liam Mellows 2-7 Gort 0-10
31′ Aidan Helebert scores the first point of part 2 with a free. Liam Mellows 2-7 Gort 0-9
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME Liam Mellows 2-7 Gort 0-8
30′ GOALLLLLLL for Mellows. Tadhg Haran runs in and finishes to the net. Liam Mellows 2-7 Gort 0-8
29′ Ronan Elwood stretches it to two again. Liam Mellows 1-7 Gort 0-8
27′ Adrian Morrissey points a free for Mellows to go ahead again. Liam Mellows 1-6 Gort 0-8
26′ Sides are level. Aidan Helebert from a free. Liam Mellows 1-5 Gort 0-8
23′ Aidan Helebert narrows the gap to a point from a free. Liam Mellows 1-5 Gort 0-7
21′ Aonghus Callanan follows up with a point. Liam Mellows 1-5 Gort 0-6
18′ GOALLLLLLLLLL for Mellows. Aonghus Callanan buries it into the top of the net from a very tight angle. Liam Mellows 1-4 Gort 0-6
15′ Aidan Helebert gets his fourth point of the game from a free. Gort 0-6 Liam Mellows 0-4
14′ Was that a point from Kaelan Higgins?….no HAWKEYE in Pearse Stadium. Not allowed! Remains Gort 0-5 Liam Mellows 0-4
13′ Tadhg Haran has pointed another sideline cut from the other side of the field. Gort 0-5 Liam Mellows 0-4
12′ Aidan Helebert adds another to puts two between the sides. Gort 0-5 Liam Mellows 0-3
11′ Albert Mullins answers straight away. Gort 0-4 Liam Mellows 0-3
11′ Adrian Morrissey converts a free. Gort 0-3 Liam Mellows 0-3
10′ Aidan Helebert points from play. Gort 0-3 Liam Mellows 0-2
7′ Tadhg Haran with a super sideline cut levels the game. Gort 0-2 Liam Mellows 0-2
5′ Aidan Helebert adds another from play. Gort 0-2 Liam Mellows 0-1
4′ Jason Grealish points from play. Liam Mellows 0-1 Gort 0-1
3 MINS: Free in for Mellows. Pointed by Adrian Morrissey. Liam Mellows 0-1 Gort 0-0
GAME ON
Gort are 1/2 favourites with Liam Mellows available at 2/1
MATCH DELAYED BY 10 Minutes
The match has been rescheduled for a 2.10 throw-in because of heavy traffic heading towards Pearse Stadium