MATCH TRACKER – Connacht Minor Football Championship, Galway V Mayo

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the Connacht Minor Football Championship from McHale Park, Castlebar. Mayo welcome Galway with the game starting at 2.30pm

One change to the selected Galway side ahead of the game. Sean Fitzgerald from Bearna comes in to the team at number 6 in place of Ciaran Potter (Annaghdown)

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

Next up for Galway is the Connacht Minor Semi Final against Roscommon on Wednesday 28th June

Excellent display from the Galway minor footballers.

GAME OVER! FULL TIME Galway 3-15 Mayo 0-11

60 +3′ Free in for Mayo…Dylan Prendergast points. Galway 3-15 Mayo 0-11

60 +2′ Massive long-range free from Evan Murphy….Galway 3-15 Mayo 0-10

There will 3 minutes of added time

Evan Murphy is the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match

58′ Colin Murray replaces Liam Boyle on the Galway team

Mac Dara Geraghty replace Matthias Barrett on the Galway side

56′ Rory Cunningham score another for Galway. Galway 3-14 Mayo 0-10

55′ Dylan Prendergast points for Mayo. Galway 3-13 Mayo 0-10

53′ Keith Joyce points for Mayo Just their 2nd in the second half. Galway 3-13 Mayo 0-9

52′ Matthias Barrett adds another point. Galway 3-13 Mayo 0-8

51′ Conor Walsh comes in for Brian Harlowe on the Galway team

48′ Matthew Tierney adds a free. Galway 3-12 Mayo 0-8

Matthew Tierney replaces Darragh Silke on the Galway team

43′ Keith Joyce from a free gets Mayo’s first score of the second half. Galway 3-11 Mayo 0-8

38′ Free in for Galway. Evan Murphy taps it over. Galway 3-11 Mayo 0-7

36′ Padraic Costello with yet another point for Galway. Galway 3-10 Mayo 0-7

33′ Evan Murphy adds another. Galway 3-9 Mayo 0-7

31′ Padriac Costello stretches Galway’s lead with the first point of part two. Galway 3-8 Mayo 0-7

Conor Campbell comes on for Galway

SECOND HALF ON

HALF TIME: GALWAY 3-7 MAYO 0-7

30 +2 GOOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLLLL…Daniel Kenny gets his second goal in two minutes. Galway 3-7 Mayo 0-7

30 Rory Cunningham adds another vital point. Galway 2-7 Mayo 0-7

29′ GOOOAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL….Daniel Kenny hits the back of the net after a beautiful pass from Even Murphy/ Galway 2-6 Mayo 0-7

28′ Dylan Prendergast point a free. Galway 1-6 Mayo 0-7

27′ Tommy Conroy narrows the gap. Galway 1-6 Mayo 0-6

25′ Free in for Galway. Evan Murphy obliges…Galway 1-6 Mayo 0-5

23′ Mayo goalkeeper makes a brilliant save from Daniel Kenny

22′ Conor Campbell on as a ‘blood sub’ points for Galway. Galway 1-5 Mayo 0-5

21′ Tommy Conroy with another point for Mayo. Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-5

20′ Cathal Slattery adds another point for Mayo from a free. Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-4

18′ Michael McGarry gets Mayo’s first from play. Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-3

13′ Another from a free…over the bar from Darragh Silke. Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-2

11′ Dylan Prendergast slot another free. Galway 1-3 Mayo 0-2

10′ Rory Cunningham adds another with the outside of the foot. Galway 1-3 Mayo 0-1

9′ Free in for Galway…..Darragh Silke stretches Galway’s lead. Galway 1-2 Mayo 0-1

8′ Free for Mayo…Dylan Prendergast opens Mayo’s account. Galway 1-1 Mayo 0-1

6′ GOALLLLL for Galway Martin Kerrigan with a super finish. Galway 1-1 Mayo 0-0

5′ Free in for Galway…Evan Murphy opens the scoring off the ground, Galway 0-1 Mayo 0-0

2 Mins: First Yellow Card for Eoin McFadden of Galway

GAME ON –

Galway playing into a strong wind in the first half.