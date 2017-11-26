MATCH TRACKER – Connacht Club Football Final

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the Connacht Club Football Final between Corofin & Castlebar Mitchell’s at Tuam Stadium. Throw in 2pm

53′ Daithi Burke comes on for Colin Brady

52′ Free in for Mitchell’s. Neil Douglas points. Corofin 2-7 Castlebar 1-7

47′ Stenson replies immediately. Corofin 2-7 Castlebar 1-6

46′ Martin Farragher adds another. Corofin 2-7 Castlebar 1-5

45′ Great team point for Corofin. Jason Leonard with the finish. Corofin 2-6 Castlebar 1-5

32′ Neil Douglas points from play. Corofin 2-5 Castle 1-5

33′ Eoghan O’Reilly answers for Castlebar. Corofin 2-5 Castlebar 1-4

32′ Free in for Corofin. Ian Burke fouled. Jason Leonard puts five between the side. Corofin 2-5 Castlebar 1-3

Second half on as the rain is bucketing down

HALF TIME: Corofin 2-4 Castlebar Mitchell’s 1-3

27′ GOAL for Corofin…Michael Lundy receives a quick free from Ian Burke and buries it in the net. Corofin 2-4 Castlebar 1-3

24′ Colin Brady adds another from play. Corofin 1-4 Castlebar 1-3

23′ Jason Leonard scores a free from the ground. Corofin 1-3 Castlebar 1-3

22′ David Stenson points a difficult free. Castlebar 1-3 Corofin 1-2

Kieran Fitzgerald (injured) goes off Replaced by Cathal Silke

16′ David Stenson points of free. Corofin 1-2 Castlebar 1-2

14′ Gary Sice points a free that he won himself. Corofin 1-2 Castlebar 1-1

11′ Neil Douglas levels it straight away. Corofin 1-1 Castlebar 1-1

10′ GOAL for Corofin Colin Brady finishes to the net. Corofin 1-1 Castlebar 1-0

5′ Free for Corofin pointed by Jason Leonard. Castlebar 1-0 Corofin 0-1

3 Mins Goal for Castlebar. Eoghan O’Reilly Castlebar 1-0 Corofin 0-0

GAME ON Corofin playing with the aid of the wind in the 1st half