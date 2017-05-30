Pearse Stadium on Sunday 11th June, sees the first of the Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals with Champions Galway hosting Mayo, throw in at 4pm. This game is preceded by the Connacht GAA U17 Football Championship semi-final at 1.30pm, between the same counties Galway and Mayo.
Match Tickets went on sale from last evening, Monday 29th May, see details below.
Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Semi Final
Galway v Mayo 4pm
Connacht GAA U17 Football Championship Semi Final
Galway v Mayo 1.30pm
Match Ticket Details
Ticket Prices
- Terrace €20
- Stand €25
- Juveniles €5
- Group Passes- €30 (10 x Juvenile & 1 x Adult)- application through Club Secretary only.
OAP/Students will be entitled to €10 discount at the Refund Stile with relevant Student/OAP I.D. Card only.
General Information
There are many ways to purchase tickets for GAA matches including:
- Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, Claremorris, Co. Mayo
- Galway County Board– Pearse Stadium, Salthill, Galway – Opening Hours- Monday to Friday, (9.30am-5pm)
- From Ticketmaster outlets nationwide
- Selected SuperValu & Centra stores, see below
- Centra Athenry Galway
- SuperValu Clifden Galway
- SuperValu Lackagh Galway
- SuperValu Tuam Galway
- SuperValu Moycullen Galway
- Centra Oranmore Galway
- Centra Gort, Galway
- Centra Salthill, Galway
- SuperValu Barna Galway
- SuperValu Loughrea Galway
- SuperValu Gort Galway
- SuperValu Portumna Galway
- SuperValu Ballinasloe Galway
- Supervalu Claregalway, Galway
- Supervalu Fr. Griffin Road, Galway
- Centra Ballygar Galway
- Centra Clarinbridge Galway
- Centra Craughwell Galway
- Supervalu, Glenamaddy