Pearse Stadium on Sunday 11th June, sees the first of the Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals with Champions Galway hosting Mayo, throw in at 4pm. This game is preceded by the Connacht GAA U17 Football Championship semi-final at 1.30pm, between the same counties Galway and Mayo.

Match Tickets went on sale from last evening, Monday 29th May, see details below.

Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Semi Final

Galway v Mayo 4pm

Connacht GAA U17 Football Championship Semi Final

Galway v Mayo 1.30pm

Match Ticket Details

Ticket Prices

Terrace €20

Stand €25

Juveniles €5

Group Passes- €30 (10 x Juvenile & 1 x Adult)- application through Club Secretary only.

OAP/Students will be entitled to €10 discount at the Refund Stile with relevant Student/OAP I.D. Card only.

General Information

There are many ways to purchase tickets for GAA matches including:

Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, Claremorris, Co. Mayo

Galway County Board – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, Galway – Opening Hours- Monday to Friday, (9.30am-5pm)

From Ticketmaster outlets nationwide

Selected SuperValu & Centra stores, see below