Match Tickets went on sale from last evening, Monday 29th May, see details below.

Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Semi Final

Galway v Mayo 4pm

Connacht GAA U17 Football Championship Semi Final

Galway v Mayo 1.30pm

Match Ticket Details

Ticket Prices

  • Terrace €20
  • Stand €25
  • Juveniles €5
  • Group Passes- €30 (10 x Juvenile & 1 x Adult)- application through Club Secretary only.

OAP/Students will be entitled to €10 discount at the Refund Stile with relevant Student/OAP I.D. Card only.

General Information

There are many ways to purchase tickets for GAA matches including:

  • Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan, Claremorris, Co. Mayo
  • Galway County Board– Pearse Stadium, Salthill, Galway – Opening Hours- Monday to Friday, (9.30am-5pm)
  • From Ticketmaster outlets nationwide
  • Selected SuperValu & Centra stores, see below
  • Centra Athenry Galway
  • SuperValu Clifden Galway
  • SuperValu Lackagh Galway
  • SuperValu Tuam Galway
  • SuperValu Moycullen Galway
  • Centra Oranmore Galway
  • Centra Gort, Galway
  • Centra Salthill, Galway
  • SuperValu Barna Galway
  • SuperValu Loughrea Galway
  • SuperValu Gort Galway
  • SuperValu Portumna Galway
  • SuperValu Ballinasloe Galway
  • Supervalu Claregalway, Galway
  • Supervalu Fr. Griffin Road, Galway
  • Centra Ballygar Galway
  • Centra Clarinbridge Galway
  • Centra Craughwell Galway
  • Supervalu, Glenamaddy