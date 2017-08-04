Match goers warned of travel disruptions in Dublin this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Match goers are being warned of increased travel disruption in Dublin City Centre this weekend due to ongoing Luas works.

From 8pm this evening Aston Quay and Burgh Quay will be closed to traffic at O’Connell Bridge.

Traffic coming into the city centre will also face diversions and motorists are advised they can expect delays.

A number of Dublin Bus routes will be diverted as a result of the cross city works.

The Communications Director with Luas Cross City Grainne Mackin explains:

http://galwaybayfm.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/18mackin-luas-clip-tl-ag.mp3