15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

Match goers warned of travel disruptions in Dublin this weekend

By GBFM News
August 4, 2017

Time posted: 6:00 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Match goers are being warned of increased travel disruption in Dublin City Centre this weekend due to ongoing Luas works.

From 8pm this evening Aston Quay and Burgh Quay will be closed to traffic at O’Connell Bridge.

Traffic coming into the city centre will also face diversions and motorists are advised they can expect delays.

A number of Dublin Bus routes will be diverted as a result of the cross city works.

The Communications Director with Luas Cross City Grainne Mackin explains:

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
11 caravans still parked illegally in Salthill in defiance of City Council warning
Galway Minor Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 4, 2017
11 caravans still parked illegally in Salthill in defiance of City Council warning
August 4, 2017
Less than one in ten Galway homes have top energy rating
August 4, 2017
Peterswell native celebrates 101st birthday

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 4, 2017
Galway Minor Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 4, 2017
RORY HALE SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK