Massive Weekend For Galway Basketball With National Cup Semi-Finals

It’s a massive weekend for NUIG Mystics, Maree and Moycullen as all three clubs are in National Cup Semi-Finals tomorrow. Mystics face DCU Mercy in the Semi-Final of the Womens National Cup at 4pm in the Mardyke Arena in Cork.

Before that, Maree’s Women take on St Mary’s in the NICC National Cup Semi-Final in the Neptune Stadium on Saturday at 12 Noon and that will be followed by Moycullen’s Under 20 mens team as they face Neptune at the same venue at 2pm in their National Cup Semi-Final.

John Mulligan spoke to all three coaches on Thursday’s Over The Line. He Started with Maree Head Coach Joe Shields.

Fixtures

Saturday, January 6th, 2018

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final

NUIG Mystics v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena, 16.00

Hula Hoops NICC Women’s National Cup semi-final

St Mary’s v Maree, Neptune Stadium, 12.00

Hula Hoops U20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Moycullen v Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 14.00