15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

news-price-house-property-auction

Massive surge in searches for new homes across Galway

By GBFM News
January 27, 2017

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Online searches for new homes across Galway have surged by 123 percent since the government’s rent-to-buy scheme was launched.

The latest figures from Daft.ie show that in the weeks following the government’s announcement of the scheme, seaches for properties across the country jumped significantly.

In the city, prices between September and December 2016 were 9.2 percent higher than in 2015.

The average house price in the city is 253 thousand euro.

The most popular areas for people seeking new homes in Galway are Roscam, Knocknacarra, Bohermore, Monivea and Tuam.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Rent cap to come into effect in Galway city at midnight
news-lease-rent-accommodation-housing-house
January 26, 2017
Rent cap to come into effect in Galway city at midnight
gbfm-news-galway-city-council
January 26, 2017
City Council outlines plans for new social houses
lotto-news
January 26, 2017
Judge rejects attempt to have part of Ballinasloe Lotto case struck out

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY UNITED 2016
January 26, 2017
Galway United Play First Pre Season Friendly Tomorrow Night
17/11/2016 Repro free: Pieta House Fund Raiser . Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure.
January 26, 2017
Craughwell Charity Chariot Hopes To Raise Money For Pieta House
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK