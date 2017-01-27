Massive surge in searches for new homes across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Online searches for new homes across Galway have surged by 123 percent since the government’s rent-to-buy scheme was launched.

The latest figures from Daft.ie show that in the weeks following the government’s announcement of the scheme, seaches for properties across the country jumped significantly.

In the city, prices between September and December 2016 were 9.2 percent higher than in 2015.

The average house price in the city is 253 thousand euro.

The most popular areas for people seeking new homes in Galway are Roscam, Knocknacarra, Bohermore, Monivea and Tuam.