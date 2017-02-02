Marmion and Dillane Named In Irish Squad For Six Nations Opener With Scotland

Devin Toner and Iain Henderson form the second row partnership with CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip named in the back row.
Conor Murray and Paddy Jackson are the half-back combination with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose partnering in midfield.
Rob Kearney is named at fullback with Simon Zebo and Keith Earls on the wings.
The uncapped Niall Scannell is named on the bench which also includes Cian Healy, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane and Josh Van der Flier as forwards cover.
Kieran Marmion, Ian Keatley and Tommy Bowe are named as the replacement backs.
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 72 caps
14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 54 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps
12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 24 caps
11. Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 28 caps
10. Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 19 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 53 caps
1. Jack McGrath (St. Mary’s/Leinster) 36 caps
2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 100 caps captain
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 11 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 28 caps
5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 42 caps
6. CJ Stander (Munster) 10 caps
7. Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) 44 caps
8. Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster) 91 caps vc
Replacements
16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster)*
17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 62 caps
18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 1 cap
19. Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 8 caps
20. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps
21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 9 caps
22. Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 4 caps
23. Tommy Bowe (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 67 caps