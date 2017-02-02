Marmion and Dillane Named In Irish Squad For Six Nations Opener With Scotland

Rory Best will captain the side on his 101st cap for Ireland and is joined in the front row by Tadhg Furlong and Jack McGrath.

Devin Toner and Iain Henderson form the second row partnership with CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip named in the back row.

Conor Murray and Paddy Jackson are the half-back combination with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose partnering in midfield.

Rob Kearney is named at fullback with Simon Zebo and Keith Earls on the wings.

The uncapped Niall Scannell is named on the bench which also includes Cian Healy, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane and Josh Van der Flier as forwards cover.

Kieran Marmion, Ian Keatley and Tommy Bowe are named as the replacement backs.

Ireland Team and Replacements (v Scotland, RBS 6 Nations Championship, Saturday 4th February, BT Murrayfield) 15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 72 caps

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 54 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 24 caps

11. Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 28 caps

10. Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 19 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 53 caps 1. Jack McGrath (St. Mary’s/Leinster) 36 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 100 caps captain

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 11 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 28 caps

5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 42 caps

6. CJ Stander (Munster) 10 caps

7. Sean O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) 44 caps

8. Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster) 91 caps vc Replacements

16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster)*

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 62 caps

18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 1 cap

19. Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 8 caps

20. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 9 caps

22. Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 4 caps

23. Tommy Bowe (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 67 caps

* – Uncapped