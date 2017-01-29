Maree Women Wins Intermediate Cup

Maree BC 71 Limerick Celtics 42



MAREE BASKETBALL CLUB proved too strong for Limerick Celtics as they cruised to victory in the Hula Hoops Women’s National Intermediate Cup Competition Final.

A superb MVP performance from Dayna Finn, as well as 10 points and a staggering 20 rebounds from Michelle Fahy were the driving force behind this impressive win from the Galway side, who just had that bit too much for Limerick.

It was Maree who got the better of the opening exchanges as Limerick Celtics struggled to take advantage of their opportunities to score. Maree used fast breaks to their own advantage and all their starting five players picked up scores in the first quarter. Limerick Celtics’ Megan Cardarelli scored three consecutive baskets to reduce Maree’s lead at the end of the quarter; 12-18.

Both teams made a slow start to the second quarter as a lot of defensive stops were made. Limerick Celtics were able to effectively get back on defence to stop the Maree fast break that happened so often. Maree’s Dayna Finn picked up some lovely scores as she was able to manoeuvre her way through Celtics’ zone. Maree began to pull away towards the end of the half as they took full advantage of the free-throws they earned. Halftime score: Limerick Celtics 21-38 Maree BC.

Celtics and Maree traded scores at the beginning of the second half. Celtics’ Nadine Rice picked up a couple of scores to try and swing momentum to the Munster side. Dayna Finn, however, had other ideas as she answered right back with some scores of her own, including a lovely and-one. Celtics’ Michelle Aspell and Maree’s Michelle Fahy both started to come into their own as they both picked up scores for their teams towards the end of the quarter, where the score was 34-55 in favour of Maree.

Maree star Dayna Finn scored her team’s first five points of the final quarter and also acted as playmaker for others. Limerick Celtics attacked valiantly but the women from Galway were just too strong and hot-handed on the day, cruising to victory on a scoreline of 42-71.

Limerick Celtics: Emma Delea*(4), Megan Cardarelli*(10), Jenny Morrison*(2), Nadine Rice*(12), Michelle Aspell*(13), Orla O’Sullivan, Leanne Aherne, Kathy McCarthy, Aimee Rickard(1), Adela Azzopardi, Esther Godfrey, Eva Martinez Gonzalez.

Maree BC: Carol McCarthy*(13), Colleen McInerney*(10), Michelle Fahy*(10), Nicola O’Connelle*(4), Dayna Finn*(25), Gail Hanniffey, Fionnuala Calahan, Riona Burke, Saoirse Kelly (1), Rosalia Vasquez (6), Niamh O’Toole (2), Riona Lynagh.

HT: Limerick Celtics 21-38 Maree BC

MVP: Dayna Finn (Maree BC)