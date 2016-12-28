Maree player named on Irish U20 Women’s Basketball Team

There is good news for Maree and Nuig Mystics player Alison Blaney as she has been named on the Irish Under 20 Women’s Squad
Eighteen players have been selected this week by Head Coach, Maeve Coleman, following a hugely successful trial in Naas earlier this week.
The selected players will now train together on Monday, January 2nd from 12pm to 5pm and on Tuesday, January 3rd from 10am to 1pm in St. Mary’s Diocesan School, Beamore Road, Drogheda.
The selected players are:
Aisling McCann, Pyrobel Killester
Alex Macheta, Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Alison Blaney, Maree/NUIG Mystics
Alison Cleary, Pyrobel Killester
Alison Connolly, Pyrobel Killester
Anna Brennan, DCU Mercy
Aoife O’Halloran, Pyrobel Killester
Billie Jean Byrne, Oblate Dynamos
Chloe Compton, Leicester Riders
Chloe Mullins, Courtyard Liffey Celtics
Ciara Wheeler, Courtyard Liffey Celtics
Emma O’Donoghue, Southeastern Illinois
Jenna Howe, Tolka Rovers
Katie Whelan, Maxol WIT Wildcats
Laura Fortune, Courtyard Liffey Celtics
Mae Creane, Oblate Dynamos
Nicole Clancy, DCU Mercy
Saoirse Power-Cassidy, Marianapolis Prep School