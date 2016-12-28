Maree player named on Irish U20 Women’s Basketball Team

There is good news for Maree and Nuig Mystics player Alison Blaney as she has been named on the Irish Under 20 Women’s Squad

Eighteen players have been selected this week by Head Coach, Maeve Coleman, following a hugely successful trial in Naas earlier this week.

The selected players will now train together on Monday, January 2nd from 12pm to 5pm and on Tuesday, January 3rd from 10am to 1pm in St. Mary’s Diocesan School, Beamore Road, Drogheda.

The selected players are:

Aisling McCann, Pyrobel Killester

Alex Macheta, Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Alison Blaney, Maree/NUIG Mystics

Alison Cleary, Pyrobel Killester

Alison Connolly, Pyrobel Killester

Anna Brennan, DCU Mercy

Aoife O’Halloran, Pyrobel Killester

Billie Jean Byrne, Oblate Dynamos

Chloe Compton, Leicester Riders

Chloe Mullins, Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Ciara Wheeler, Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Emma O’Donoghue, Southeastern Illinois

Jenna Howe, Tolka Rovers

Katie Whelan, Maxol WIT Wildcats

Laura Fortune, Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Mae Creane, Oblate Dynamos

Nicole Clancy, DCU Mercy

Saoirse Power-Cassidy, Marianapolis Prep School