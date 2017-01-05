Maree and Moycullen in National Cup Semi-Finals

The coming weekend could be a special one for Moycullen and Maree as both clubs have teams in National Cup Semi-Finals. SSE Airtricity Moycullen face Griffith Swords Thunder in the Semi-Final of the premier mens competition the Mens National Cup on Saturday at 4pm at the Neptune Stadium while Maree’s intermediate women face St Mary’s Castleisland in the Parochial Hall at 6pm. On Sunday, Maree and Moycullen are both involved in the National Under 20 Mens Cup Semi-Finals with both matches in the Iconic Neptune Stadium. First up are Maree who take on the home side Neptune at 10am and that will be followed by Moycullen’s Semi-Final with KUBS at 12 Noon. The National Cup Finals Weekend will be held at the end of January.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: January 6th-8th 2017

Friday, 6th January, 2017



Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final:

Kestrels v BFG Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 18:30

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Neptune Stadium, 20:30

Saturday, 7th January, 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Belfast Star v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Methodist College, 19.00

Hula Hoops U18 Men’s Cup semi-final:

BFG Neptune v Liffey Celtics, Neptune Stadium, 10.00

Templeogue V KUBS, Neptune Stadium, 12.00

Hula Hoops U18 Women’s Cup semi-finals:

DCU Mercy v Portlaoise Panthers, Parochial Hall, 10.00

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Parochial Hall, 12.00

Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final:

EJ Sligo All Stars v Team Kilkenny, Neptune Stadium, 14:00

Hula Hoops U20 Women’s Cup semi-finals:

Meteors BC v Killester BC, Parochial Hall, 14.00

Hula Hoops Men’s National Cup semi-finals:

SSE Airtricity Moycullen v Griffith Swords Thunder, Neptune Stadium, 16:00

Pyrobel Killester v UCD Marian, Neptune Stadium, 20:00

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-finals:

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, Neptune Stadium, 18.00

Hula Hoops Senior Women’s Cup semi-finals:

Oblate Dynamos v Marble City Hawks, Parochial Hall, 16.00

ITC Basketball v Ulster Rockets, Parochial Hall, 20.00

Hula Hoops Women’s NICC semi-finals:

St Mary’s Castleisland v Maree BC, Parochial Hall, 18.00

Sunday, 8th January, 2017



Hula Hoops U20 Men’s Cup semi-finals:

Maree BC v BFG Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 10.00

Moycullen BC v KUBS, Neptune Stadium, 12.00

Hula Hoops Men’s NICC semi-finals:

Ballincollig BC v UCD Marian, Neptune Stadium, 14.00

Hula Hoops U20 Women’s Cup semi-final:

DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Parochial Hall, 10.00

Hula Hoops Women’s NICC semi-finals:

Muckno Lakers v Limerick Celtics, Parochial Hall, 12.00

Hula Hoops Men’s NICC semi-finals:

Limerick Celtics v Blue Demons, Parochial Hall, 14.00

Basketball Ireland – The Road to the Cup

Men’s National Cup

Game 1: SSE Airtricity Moycullen v Griffith Swords Thunder

SSE Airtricity Moycullen:

Round 1 : (two legs)

Moycullen v Belfast Star

Game 1: Played in Galway

Half time: Moycullen 36-26 Belfast

Full time: Moycullen 72-71 Belfast

Top scorers Moycullen Game 1: Dylan Cunningham: 17, Paul Freeman 16, James Loughnane 13

Game 2: Played in Belfast

End Q1: Belfast 19-20 Moycullen

End Q2: Belfast 46-46 Moycullen

End Q3: Belfast 70-61 Moycullen

Full time: Belfast 80-84 Moycullen

Top scorers for Moycullen Game 2: Phillip Lawrence-Ricks 28, Dylan Cunningham 16, Joseph Tummons 13

Round 2:

Moycullen have a bye, go straight through to semi-finals

Griffith Swords Thunder:

Round 1: (two legs)

Griffith Swords Thunder v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Game 1: Played in Tralee

Half time: Tralee 41-21 Swords

Full time: Tralee 61-55 Swords

Top scorers for Swords Game 1: Jose Maria Gil Narbon 18, Isaac Westbrooks 18, Justin Goldsborough 6

Game 2: Played in Swords

End of Q1: Swords 19-17 Tralee

End of Q2: Swords 42-31 Tralee

End of Q3: Swords 60-46 Tralee

Full time: Swords 77-64 Tralee

Top scorers for Swords Game 2:

Isaac Westbrooks 18, Jose Maria Gil Narbon 15, Kevin Lacey 9

Round 2: (one leg)

Templeogue v Griffith Swords Thunder

Played in the National Basketball Arena

Half time score: Templeogue 51-46 Griffith Swords Thunder

Full time score: Templeogue 81-88 Griffith Swords Thunder

Top scorers for Swords: Jose Maria Gil Narbon 30, Isaac Westbrooks 13, Alex Calvexe 13

LEAGUE MEETINGS 2016/17:

The two sides met in the Men’s Super League in Galway on Saturday, November 26th

End of Q1: Moycullen 15 – 21 Swords

Half time score: Moycullen 35-54 Swords

End of Q3: Moycullen 55-77 Swords

Full time: Moycullen 79-102 Swords

Top scorers Moycullen: Phillip Lawrence-Ricks 19, Paul Freeman 16, Dylan Cunningham 14

Top scorers Swords: Jose Maria Gil Narbon 29, Conroy Baltimore 19, Alex Calvexe 16

Game 2 – Pyrobel Killester v UCD Marian

Pyrobel Killester

Round 1: (two legs)

Pyrobel Killester v DCU Saints

Game 1: Played in Killester



Half time: Killester 38-19 DCU Saints

Full time: Killester 69-70 DCU Saints

Top scorers Killester Game 1: Cian Nihill 15, Eoghain Kiernan 14, Ciaran Roe 11

Game 2: Played in DCU

Half time: DCU Saints 36-42 Killester

Full time: DCU Saints 68-84 Killester

Top scorers Killester Game 2: Jermaine Turner 28, Cian Nihill 13, Ciaran Roe 13

Round 2: (one leg)

Killester v KUBS played in Killester

Half time: Killester 39-38 KUBS

Full time: Killester 84-62 KUBS

Top scorers Killester: Jermaine Turner 24, Cian Nihill 16, Peder Madsen 14

UCD Marian

Round 1: (two legs)

UCD Marian v Radisson Blu UL Eagles

Game 1: Played in UCD

End Q1: UCD 27-21 UL Eagles

End Q2: UCD 51-36 UL Eagles

End Q3: UCD 70-47 UL Eagles

Full time: UCD 95-68 UL Eagles

Top scorers UCD Game 1: Mike Garrow 32, Conor Meany 16, Anthony Silvestri 10

Game 2: Played in Limerick:

Half time: UL Eagles 26-39 UCD

Full time: UL Eagles 62-67 UCD Marian

Top scorers UCD Game 2: Mike Garrow 23, Dan James 19, Neil Higgins 11

Round 2

UCD bye and through to semi-final

LEAGUE MEETINGS 2016/17

Men’s Super League: UCD Marian v Pyrobel Killester

Saturday, November 19th

Played in UCD

End Q1: UCD 26-13 Killester

Half time: UCD Marian 44-24 Pyrobel Killester

End Q3: UCD 60-45 Killester

Full time: UCD 74-62

Top scorers UCD: Dustan Moreira 24, Mike Garrow 15, Neil Baynes 13

Top scorers Killester: Peder Madsen 16, Ciaran Roe 11, Jermaine Turner 10

Ticket information for Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals:



Tickets will be available on the door of each venue (Parochial Hall and Neptune Stadium)

Tickets cover both venues.

Note: In order to enter each venue you must have a ticket and a wristband. Weekend Pass: (only available for purchase on Friday night)

Adults: €25

Student/OAP: €15

U16s: €10

U10s: Free Friday 6th January 2017, Neptune Stadium

Adults: €10

Student/OAP: €6

U16s: €5

U10s: Free



Saturday 7th January 2017, Neptune Stadium & Parochial Hall

Adults: €12

Student/OAP: €8

U16s: €5

U10s: Free

Sunday 8th January 2017, Neptune Stadium & Parochial Hall

Adults: €10

Student/OAP: €6

U16s: €5

U10s: Free