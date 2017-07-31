Maree complete historic clean sweep of Parks titles

Players from Maree Tennis Club won all six age groups at The Galway Parks Finals on Friday July 28th at Galway Lawn Tennis Club.

This unprecedented feat was accomplished by the young Maree team a year after their predecessors took five of the six titles. On a somewhat autumnal morning in Salthill players from seven centres competed in the finals of The Galway Parks Tennis Championships having completed a month long summer camp. Parks Tennis which is running since 1977 in Ireland provides a terrific introduction to tennis for kids all over the country.

It is well supported in Galway and there was great fun as well as acquisition of tennis skills as Monday to Friday since July 4th enthusiastic players filled the courts at Barna, Crestwood, Doughiska, Knocknacarra, Maree, Roscam and Westside. Matthew Allen won the boy’s 10’s with Adam Moran (Roscam) coming second. In the girls’ 10’s Aoibhe Monaghan came first with the very promising Jesse Ciuche (Doughiska) finishing runner up. Rachel Kelly followed her triumph in the younger group last year with victory over Laoise Medley (Barna) in the girls’ 12’s while Seamus Fallon retained his 12’s title after a terrific duel with Dylan Waterson (Barna) in the decider. Kate O Dowd a 12’s winner two years ago captured the girls’ 14’s title after a hard fought play-off victory over Roisin O Connor from Knocknacarra. Sean Connolly won his 5th Parks title by retaining the 14’s title in addition to two 10’s and a 12’s in a dynamic run that saw him drop 3 points out of 45 in a round robin competition! Sean Dunne (Barna) was runner up.

A highlight of the day is the awarding of Dempsey Cup Nominations to a player in each parks location. This is an award for sportsmanship and in memory of Donal Dempsey who started Parks in Galway and for many years was the mainstay of the organisation.

The area winners were Frank O’Brien (Crestwood), Jesse Ciuche (Doughiska), Daniel O’Regan (Knocknacarra), James Forde (Maree), Cian Barrett (Roscam) and Kayleigh Glynn (Westside). The overall winning recipient of The Dempsey Cup was Claire McDonagh from Barna. Mayor Pearce Flannery presented the prizes and Hilary Forde Co-ordinated the Parks programme with the help of many enthusiastic coaches.