Marathon busking underway in city to highlight opposition to planned regulation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Despite the challenging weather conditions, a marathon performance is underway in the city to highlight opposition to new busking regulations.

‘The Biggest Busk Day Ever’ is organised by the Galway Buskers Community and is taking place at the top of Shop Street from 10am to 10pm.

It’s as public consultation is underway on the local authorities proposed ‘Street Performance and Busking Bye-Laws 2017’.

Included in the draft plan are restrictions on amplification, the introduction of permitted busking hours and permits for those under 16.

The Galway Busker’s Community believes the draft bye-laws will negatively impact on busking and street performances.

Spokesperson Nicole Blue says the laws are poorly written and would drive buskers away from the city.