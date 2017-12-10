15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Marathon busking underway in city to highlight opposition to planned regulation

By GBFM News
December 10, 2017

Time posted: 4:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Despite the challenging weather conditions, a marathon performance is underway in the city to highlight opposition to new busking regulations.

‘The Biggest Busk Day Ever’ is organised by the Galway Buskers Community and is taking place at the top of Shop Street from 10am to 10pm.

It’s as public consultation is underway on the local authorities proposed ‘Street Performance and Busking Bye-Laws 2017’.

Included in the draft plan are restrictions on amplification, the introduction of permitted busking hours and permits for those under 16.

The Galway Busker’s Community believes the draft bye-laws will negatively impact on busking and street performances.

Spokesperson Nicole Blue says the laws are poorly written and would drive buskers away from the city.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Temperatures across Galway to plummet as low as minus eight degrees overnight as Met Eireann issues fresh warnings
December 10, 2017
Temperatures across Galway to plummet as low as minus eight degrees overnight as Met Eireann issues fresh warnings
December 10, 2017
Motorists urged to avoid travel due to poor road conditions around Galway
December 9, 2017
Galway busking community gearing up for major city performance to highlight opposition to regulation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 8, 2017
Draw Announced For Last 32 Of FAI Junior Cup
December 8, 2017
Draws Announced For TP Brennan Connacht Cup and Shield
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK