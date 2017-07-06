15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Management contract finally agreed for Ballinfoile community centre

By GBFM News
July 6, 2017

Time posted: 4:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An agreement has finally been reached on a management contract for the Ballinfoile Mór Castlegar Community Centre.

SCCUL Enterprises have agreed a management contract and license agreement with the Galway City Council for the state of the art facility.

The centre’s maintenance schedule is to be finalised and issued by Galway City Council to SCCUL before contracts are officially signed.

It’s hoped the centre can open to the public soon after, with an estimated target date of late August.

The state of the art facility was officially opened last year by the then Mayor Frank Fahy, but has yet to be used by local residents.

The centre has been the subject of a 30 year local campaign.

