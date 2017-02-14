15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Man takes court action over fate of sister at Tuam mother and baby home

By GBFM News
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 12:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An elderly man is taking a High Court case seeking information about the fate of his infant sister after she was sent to the mother and baby home in Tuam.

73 year old, Peter Mulryan from Derrymullen, Ballinasloe claims that Tusla has a duty to examine documents in its possession related to the Tuam home, but has not done so.

Peter Mulryan says he went to the Tuam mother and baby home in July 1944 with his mother, four days after his birth.

According to today’s Irish Times, he now wants to get whatever knowledge exists conerning his infant sister, Marian Bridget Mulryan and her date

A female by that name is recorded by the State as having died in February 12th 1955 at the Tuam home, 9 months after her birth.

Tusla argues that it has supplied Peter Mulryan with any information it knows of, concerning the family.

However, lawyers for Mr. Mulryan claim that ‘given evidence of child-trafficking’ within the Tuam home, there can be no certainty about the fate of his sister.

The case will come before the High Court on February 27th.

