The Wagon Wheel

Man taken from water in the city centre dies a short time later

By GBFM News
November 21, 2017

Time posted: 11:18 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died in hospital after he was recovered from the water in the city last evening.

The alarm was raised when a man was seen in the canal at Upper Canal Road in Newcastle just before 6pm yesterday.

Gardaí and fire crews attended the scene and managed to rescue the man from the water at Upper Canal Road.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later died.

The man has not yet been identified.

Meanwhile, searches are continuing for a man who was last seen entering the water in the city this day last week.

Galway Lifeboat, Coastguard crews, gardaí, search dogs and rescue teams have been involved in the search for the man at various stages.

However, there has been no success in locating the man to date and the searches continue.

