Man taken to UHG following N17 crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to UHG following a road traffic crash on the N17 this afternoon.

The two vehicle accident, involving a truck and a car, occured at Knockdoe at around quarter past 3.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road has been reduced to a single lane of traffic.

Gardai are advising motorists to expect severe traffic delays along the N17 and say the road will fully re-open within the hour.

It’s understood the man taken to UHG did not suffer any serious injuries during the incident.