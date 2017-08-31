15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Man taken to UHG following N17 crash

By GBFM News
August 31, 2017

Time posted: 5:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to UHG following a road traffic crash on the N17 this afternoon.

The two vehicle accident, involving a truck and a car, occured at Knockdoe at around quarter past 3.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road has been reduced to a single lane of traffic.

Gardai are advising motorists to expect severe traffic delays along the N17 and say the road will fully re-open within the hour.

It’s understood the man taken to UHG did not suffer any serious injuries during the incident.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
