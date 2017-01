Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries following a house fire in the city overnight.

Emergency services responded to reports of a blaze at Castlelawn Heights on the Headford Road at around 1am.

It’s understood the man, aged in his late 20s, suffered serious burn injuries and was taken to UHG.

The scene is preserved for technical examination this morning but Gardai say there is nothing to indicate any suspicious behavior.