Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is in a serious condition at UHG following a road traffic crash in Kinvara.

The single vehicle accident happened at around 7.30 last evening on the Ballyvaughan Road outside the village.

It’s understood a car left the road and collided with a wall.

Emergency services attended the scene and were present for several hours.

The driver, a man aged in his 20’s, was taken to UHG with serious injuries.