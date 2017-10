Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is in a serious condition at University Hospital Galway after a road collision near Moycullen last night. (1/10)

The male pedestrian in his late 50s was in collision with a vehicle at Clooniff around 8p.m.

He was taken by ambulance to UHG where he remains in a serious condition this morning.

One lane of the N59 is closed this morning pending a technical examination of the scene by gardaí.