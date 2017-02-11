Man remains in custody following seizure of drugs destined for Galway Rag Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One man remains in custody this morning following the seizure of around 4,000 ecstasy tablets which were destined for Galway’s unofficial Rag Week next week.

The drugs were discovered yesterday during a search in the Ballybrit area, and two Irish men in their early twenties were arrested.

4,000 ecstasy tablets and a small quantity of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of 50 thousand euro were seized.

Gardaí say the drugs are believed to have been destined for the Galway “Rag Week” market.

One man has since been released, while another remains in custody at Mill Street Garda Station.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.