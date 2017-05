Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 25 year old man has been released on bail following a drugs seizure in the city.

Nigerian national Tayo Ajisomo, who has an address in Castlebar, was arrested after 60 thousand euro worth of cannabis herb was discovered on the east side of the city on Tuesday.

He appeared at Galway Courthouse last evening charged with posession and having drugs for sale or supply.

The man was released on bail and is due before the courts again in September.