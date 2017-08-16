Man missing from the city found safe and well in Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man missing from the city has been found safe and well.
62 year old John ‘Jack’ Ryan, was reported missing yesterday.
Gardaí have confirmed that John has been found safe and well in Dublin in the last half hour.
Time posted: 12:19 pm
