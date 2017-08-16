15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Man missing from the city found safe and well in Dublin

By GBFM News
August 16, 2017

Time posted: 12:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man missing from the city has been found safe and well.

62 year old John ‘Jack’ Ryan, was reported missing yesterday.

Gardaí have confirmed that John has been found safe and well in Dublin in the last half hour.

