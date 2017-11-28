Man jailed for stealing from Gort church using lollipop stick

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been jailed for stealing from churches across Galway and Clare – using a lollipop stick and sellotape.

Polish national and Craughwell resident Zan Dolinski used the home-made tool to steal money from donation boxes at St Coleman’s Church in Gort, and two churches in County Clare on three seperate occasions in July.

According to the Times Irish Edition, Dolinski pleaded guilty at Gort district court this week, and was jailed for five months.

He told the court he was very remorseful, and has paid 150 euro in compensation as well as donating 50 euro to the church in Gort.