15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Man jailed for stealing from Gort church using lollipop stick

By GBFM News
November 28, 2017

Time posted: 9:03 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been jailed for stealing from churches across Galway and Clare – using a lollipop stick and sellotape.

Polish national and Craughwell resident Zan Dolinski used the home-made tool to steal money from donation boxes at St Coleman’s Church in Gort, and two churches in County Clare on three seperate occasions in July.

According to the Times Irish Edition, Dolinski pleaded guilty at Gort district court this week, and was jailed for five months.

He told the court he was very remorseful, and has paid 150 euro in compensation as well as donating 50 euro to the church in Gort.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Trial of Craughwell man who threatened to kill neighbour resumes today
November 28, 2017
Trial of Craughwell man who threatened to kill neighbour resumes today
November 28, 2017
Galway company acquires major Dublin tech firm
November 28, 2017
Condition of rental properties major concern for Galway tenants

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 27, 2017
The GAA Launches its 5 Star Center Initiative for Primary Schools
November 27, 2017
Let’s get Talking Galway To Host Special Coffee Morning with Liam McCarthy This Friday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK