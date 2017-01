Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a two car crash near Oranmore village.

The incident happened shortly after 8 this morning at the junction of th R338 with the N18 Limerick Road.

Two ambulances, two fire brigades and three Garda cars are at the scene, and a tow truck has been called to move one of the vehicles from the road.

Gardaí are advising motorists travelling on the N18 near Oranmore to expect long delays until the scene is cleared.