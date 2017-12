Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been hospitalised after becoming trapped under a falling tree in Mountbellew last evening.

Ambulance crews responded to the incident at Kilkerrin shortly after 5 o’ clock and subsequently sought the assistance of the fire service.

It’s understood it took emergency crews more than an hour to free the man from beneath the tree.

He was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe – but it’s understood his injuries are not life threatening.