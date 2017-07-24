15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Man due in court over city house fire

By GBFM News
July 24, 2017

Time posted: 10:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One man is due in court today following an alleged case of arson in the city over the weekend.

Two units of the fire brigade attended the scene of the house fire at Munster Avenue at around 8 o’ clock on Saturday evening.

The fire brigade brought the blaze at Munster Avenue under control within an hour and it’s understood no-one was in the house at the time.

A man in his 40s with a Galway address was arrested yesterday (Sun) following an investigation into the fire.

He is due to appear before Galway District Court today charged with arson.

