The Wagon Wheel

Man due in court over alleged serious assault in North East Galway

By GBFM News
November 15, 2017

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due in court next week charged with assault causing harm in the Kilkerrin area a fortnight ago.

A woman in her early 50s was found by a passerby on a roadside in the townland of Cloonacat around 7p.m on Bank holiday Monday, October 30th.

She was seriously injured and the passerby alerted Gardaí and the woman was treated in hospital.

A foreign national, in his 60s, was subsequently arrested by Gardaí for alleged assault causing harm.

He initially appeared at Galway District Court where bail was refused.

He is due to appear before Harristown court again on Friday week, November 24th.

