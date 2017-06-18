15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Man dies at UHG following N59 crash near Moycullen

June 18, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died at University Hospital Galway following a road crash on the N59 near Moycullen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It’s understood the man is not local and was visiting the area from the UK.

He sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a car at Bushypark on the Moycullen Road shortly after half past one yesterday morning.

He was rushed to University Hospital Galway following the incident where he was pronounced dead yesterday evening.

It's understood the man, who was 30 years of age, is not local and was visiting the area from the UK with friends.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out over the coming days.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Galway Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.

