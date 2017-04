Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died at UHG following a base-jumping accident at the Cliffs of Moher.

Base-jumping is the practice of jumping from high man-made structures or natural features such as buildings or cliffs wearing a parachute or winged suit.

It’s believed one man successfully completed the jump this morning but a second man fell onto the rocks below.

He was airlifted to UHG by Rescue 115 of the Irish Coast Guard where he later died.